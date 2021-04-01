Left Menu

Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump with an adorable post

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who was last seen in 2020 Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad', revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:34 IST
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump with an adorable post
Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who was last seen in 2020 Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad', revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Revealing the good news, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that she is "Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb".

For the happy announcement, the 49-year-old actor chose to post a throwback picture from her latest Maldives vacation with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter that she shares with his ex-wife. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope," she wrote alongside a scintillating post while flaunting her baby bump.

With the post hitting more than 1 lakh views within an hour of being posted, scores of Dia's fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Karisma Kapoor was one of the celebrities to congratulate Dia on the pregnancy announcement. She commented, "Congratulations Diya @diamirzaofficial" while Jacqueline Fernandez also congratulated the couple and wrote, "so happy for you!!!".

Other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikrant Messy and more wished the to-be-mom. Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 16, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them.

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Sun's second CAS hearing to take place in May

Chinese swimmer Sun Yangs appeal against an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test will take place in May with a new panel of judges, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. Triple Olympic champion Sun...

Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest gua...

No consultation with guardian ministers for appointing panchayat administrators: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a provision in a Government Resolution GR in Maharashtra under which guardian ministers were supposed to be consulted for the appointment of gram panchayat administrators.A bench of Justices S S Shi...

South African health regulator approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulator has approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for large-scale deliveries of the shot the government has put at the heart of its immunisation plans. The conditional approval by the South Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021