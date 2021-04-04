Govinda tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Veteran actor Govinda, on Sunday has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine, his spokesperson confirmed. The 'Hatya' actor's spokesperson shared, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for Covid 19. He has mild symptoms and is home quarantined."

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja requested all those people who came in contact with him in the recent past, to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Earlier in the day, Bollywood's one of the fittest actor Akshay Kumar also informed that he had contracted COVID-19 and is currently 'under home quarantine'.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Vikrant Messy, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

