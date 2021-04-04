Anupam Kher kickstarts shooting for his 519th project 'Moh Maya'

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher on Sunday kickstarted the shoot for his next project 'Moh Maya', which impressively will be the 519th one of his career. The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared clicks from the sets of his new movies along with the tweet, "And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.. Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi."

The first picture was a monochromatic portrait of the ace actor, the second one showed him at the pooja ceremony on the sets, and the third one was a shot of him posing with a clapboard. Meanwhile, Anupam will soon also be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday' and 'Moh Maya', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

