Anushka Sharma's latest post is sure to drive away your mid-week blues

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back with another hilarious video, which is sure to drive away your mid-week blues. On Wednesday, in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot set, Anushka can be seen lifting her husband with ease, which took the cricketer by surprise.

"Oh teri," the India skipper says and asks Anushka to do it again and so, she does it, after repeatedly requesting Virat to not help her in any manner. She can be seen saying in the goofy video while attempting to lift him up, "Don't lift yourself, promise?" "Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video and it's safe to say that she did a brilliant job.

The video garnered more than 2 million views within an hour of it being posted on the photo-sharing application. Scores of Virushka fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons in the awe of the goofy video. Quick to reply, Virat also dropped a red heart emoticon and a laughing out loud emoticon in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently resumed shooting while embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika earlier this year. The actor has largely been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

