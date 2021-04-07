Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:47 IST
Clipping of Hassan allegedly trying to hit scribe goes viral

Coimbatore, Apr 7 (PTI): A video of Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan purportedly trying to hit a reporter of a TV channel with his walking stick has gone viral.

According to Coimbatore Press Club sources, the reporter was videographing Hassan arriving at a polling centre in Coimbatore south Constituency on Tuesday from where he has contested.

Hassan reportedly did not like being videographed and hence pointed the lower end of his walking stick at the neck of the reporter and tried to press in a filmy style, the sources said.

The reporter, however, did not react and slipped away from the scene, but the video went viral.

The club has demanded an apology from Hassan for his act failing which it would take legal action against the actor- turned-politician, the sources said.

MNM activists were not available for their version.

Haasan has been using the walking stick after he had a surgery on his leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

