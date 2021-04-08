Left Menu

Varun Dhawan flaunts chiselled physique in latest workout video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday shared a new fitness video of him working out in the open.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:40 IST
Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday shared a new fitness video of him working out in the open. The 'October' actor took to his Instagram handle and impressed fans with his workout video in which he could be seen doing some extremely difficult flow exercises in the open with utmost ease. He captioned the video as "MR BOOMBATIC -flow."

The clip showed the bare-chested actor flaunting his washboard abs while sporting a pair of blue track pants, teamed with black sneakers for his outdoor workout session amid the lush greenery of Arunachal Pradesh. The video, which garnered more than two lakh likes, also impressed some B-Town celebs. While Dia Mirza and Aparshakti Khurana left fire and emojis for Varun in the comments section, his 'Main Tera Hero' co-star Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

