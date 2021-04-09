Left Menu

Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Apart from the actors, as many as 45 members of Kumars Ram Setu have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.According to a statement from the FWICE on Friday, the office-bearers had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him that the industry will be responsible in following the SOPs Standard Operating Procedure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:05 IST
Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has formed a ''monitoring team'' to ensure that all COVID-19 shooting guidelines -- including safety precautions on set, avoiding filming of crowd sequences-- are strictly followed amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

The film and TV industry has been badly hit due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and particularly the capital city. Several on-ground productions like ''Ram Setu'', ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' and Dharma Productions-backed ''Mr Lele'' halted shoots after their leading actors, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from the actors, as many as 45 members of Kumar's ''Ram Setu'' have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from the FWICE on Friday, the office-bearers had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him that the industry will be ''responsible'' in following the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure). ''FWICE in coordination with experts has laid down guidelines which all people involved in pre-production, shooting and post-production work will have to adhere to. These guidelines as of now will be applicable till April 30,'' the statement read. According to the new guidelines, shooting of crowd sequences and songs with dancers in large numbers will not be allowed. ''Wearing of masks and continuous sanitization are compulsory on the sets, in production offices, and in post-production studios. ''An FWICE monitoring team has been constituted to visit sets and post-production studios regularly to check that all guidelines are being followed. Any individual or production unit flouting the rules or creating any kind of hindrance in the adherence of the guidelines will face disciplinary action,'' the statement read. The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

''Shooting, setting, pre-production activities should be avoided during this period (of weekend lockdown). It is permissible to shoot from Monday to Friday. All members are hereby advised to schedule their shootings as per the above permissible days,'' the statement added. The statement was signed by B N Tiwari, FWICE President, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Gangeshwar Srivastav, Treasurer and chief advisors Sharad Shelar and filmmaker Ashok Pandit.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 32,29,547. Mumbai, meanwhile, saw a single-day spike of 8,938 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India and China hold 11th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India and China held another round of military talks on Friday to take forward the disengagement process in the remaining friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.Th...

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling thTat he has violated election conduct code: Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purba Bardhaman.

PM campaigns in Bengal on polling days, yet there is no ruling thTat he has violated election conduct code Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purba Bardhaman....

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021