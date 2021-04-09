Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna board cast of ABC comedy sitcom ‘Bucktown’

Actors Sofia Capanna and Annie Gonzalez have joined the cast ofABC network's comedy pilot ''Bucktown''. According to Variety, the show also features actors Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie. The multi-camera sitcom comes from Emily Wilson, Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner, the trio behind ABC's popular series ''The Conners''.

Penned by Wilson, the story centres on Amy (Woodward) who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighbourhood where she grew up.

''Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realises that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone,'' the logline reads. Capanna will Amy's quirky teenage niece Jodice, while Gonzalez will essay the the role of Jessie, Amy’s opinionated best friend who works beside her as an assistant at the ad agency. Wilson, Gilbert and Werner also serve as executive producers along with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers.

ABC Signature is the studio behind the comedy.

