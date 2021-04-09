Left Menu

Britney Spears gets COVID-19 vaccine with Sam Asghari

A vaccinated pop queen! American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has become the latest celebrity to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:11 IST
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Image Credit: ANI

A vaccinated pop queen! American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has become the latest celebrity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, Spears shared that she got the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singer took to her Instagram handle to share a video documenting her experience after getting a shot of the vaccine.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari can be seen asking Spears on camera. She responded, "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm." Spears added, "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The couple then gives each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line from 'Borat'. "Got the COVID vaccine, Great success...High-five!!!!!! @samasghari," she wrote in the caption.

It's unclear which vaccine Spears received, but fans thanked her in the comments for "encouraging others to get it" too. Spears' video about getting vaccinated comes several days after singer Mariah Carey shared a video of herself receiving a dose.

According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 35 per cent of California residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20 per cent are fully vaccinated as cases continue to fall in the Golden State. But that's not to say the third-largest state in the United States is COVID free, reported E! News. Spears isn't the first celebrity to share her vaccine experience with fans. On April 7, Today's show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager each bared an arm on live TV as they received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a group of Walgreens pharmacists.

Ryan Reynolds, Martha Stewart, Dolly Parton and many more have also posted their vaccine experience online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

