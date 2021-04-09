Prince's unreleased album 'Welcome 2 America' to come out in July

Music legend Prince's unreleased album titled ''Welcome 2 Amierca'', will launch on July 30. The singer, who passed away in April 2016, recorded the album at his Paisley Park studio in 2010.

''Prince's enigmatic and prescient statement album #Welcome2America will be released July 30, 2021, by The Prince Estate and @SonyLegacyRecs. The Deluxe Edition includes the previously unreleased studio album and a full 2011 Prince concert at @TheForum on Blu-ray,'' the artist's estate announced on Twitter.

Along with the announcement, the estate also released the title track of the album on Youtube and various music streaming platforms.

According to the estate, the album documents the musician's ''concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.'' ''Welcome 2 America'' features 11 original songs, including ''Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),'' ''Born 2 Die,'' ''1000 Light Years From Here'' and ''Hot Summer'' as well as a cover of Soul Asylum's ''Stand Up and B Strong''.

