Left Menu

Quite fearful to watch hate crimes against Asian-Americans: director Bong Joon-Ho

It began with a question of what does it mean to be poor or rich in our current times As creators and artists, you sort of have to see through the essence and the central questions in our society through the days that you live through and send a reply to those questions through your work, Bong said.The South Korean filmmakers comments come weeks after six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed by a gunman in a series of shootings at massage parlours in Georgia, US.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:06 IST
Quite fearful to watch hate crimes against Asian-Americans: director Bong Joon-Ho

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has spoken out against the anti-Asian hate in the US, saying that attacks on the minority communities make him feel ''quite fearful''.

The ''Parasite'' director made the comments during an interview at Chapman University’s Dodge College in Orange, California, reported Deadline.

When asked about the incidents of racial discrimination and violence towards Asian people, Bong, who was speaking through a translator from his home in South Korean, said he has an outsider perspective on the issue.

''But as someone who is a part of mankind, as a person, it’s quite fearful to watch the hate crimes against Asian-Americans and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement,'' he said.

Bong said directors and creators should be bolder when dealing with current issues of the society. ''I do think about what the film industry can do at this time. With films, creating a film takes a lot of time and a lot of money; it's a big unit that can’t really respond quickly to issues that are currently happening in society,'' he said.

''But ironically, because of that, I think creators and filmmakers can be bolder with dealing with issues and they shouldn’t be afraid to confront them,'' he added.

Referring to filmmaker Spike Lee’s 1989 movie ''Do The Right Thing'', Bong said the film is a perfect example of how directors can address societal issues through their work.

''Not necessarily to predict what will happen in society, but to use your insight to portray the issues that are currently boiling underneath the surface of society that can explode later on,'' he added.

The filmmaker said he tried to follow Lee's method with his 2019 social satire ''Parasite'', which became the first South Korean movie to win the Oscar for Best Picture in 2020.

''For me, 'Parasite' was a film where I tried to take that approach… (the film) talks about the haves and have-nots of our current society. It began with a question of 'what does it mean to be poor or rich in our current times?' ''As creators and artists, you sort of have to see through the essence and the central questions in our society through the days that you live through and send a reply to those questions through your work,'' Bong said.

The South Korean filmmaker's comments come weeks after six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed by a gunman in a series of shootings at massage parlours in Georgia, US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India conveys concern to US over warship carrying out navigation ops off Lakshadweep

India on Friday said it has conveyed concerns to the United States over a US Navy ship carrying out a freedom of navigation operation in the Indian exclusive economic zone EEZ.In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said US Nav...

HC stays appointment of former TN CS as NGT member

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Union Environment Ministry order, appointing former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal NGT.The first bench of Chie...

Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service

U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX jets on Friday after the U.S. planemaker asked 16 carriers who operate the jet to address an electrical power system issue in the aircraft. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administrat...

IIMC Delhi agrees to conduct practical classes on Delhi campus after students protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021