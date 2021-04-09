Left Menu

'The Great Indian Kitchen' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:09 IST
'The Great Indian Kitchen' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Director Jeo Baby's Malayalam film ''The Great Indian Kitchen'', one of the most loved and critically-acclaimed films this year, has been selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

The movie has been praised for exploring the dehumanising nature of patriarchy and how it chains Indian women to the kitchen.

Baby, known for films like ''Kunju Daivam'' and ''2 Penkuttikal'', shared the news on his Facebook page.

''We are happy to annouce that 'The Great Indian Kitchen' movie is an official selection at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival this year,'' he wrote.

The film, available on streaming platforms Neestream and Amazon Prime Video, had received heartwarming reviews from critics and fans.

''Through this film, I want to convey that women need freedom in the house as well as outside,'' the filmmaker had told PTI at the time of the film's release in January.

The story of ''The Great Indian Kitchen'' revolves around a nameless newlywed couple, played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The wife is a dance enthusiast but post marriage, her life is spent in cooking and cleaning while her husband, a teacher, spends his free time doing yoga. The father-in-law (played by T Suresh Babu) is the other entitled male of the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...

Maintain sanctity of ceasefire: Top army commander during visit to LoC

The Armys Northern Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between India and Pakistan.He ...

De Villiers guides RCB to two-wicket victory over MI

AB de Villiers smashed a 27-ball 48 and guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener here on Friday.Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 159 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore. I...

Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

Adds evacuation figures, witness description By Robertson S. HenryROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 9 Reuters - L a Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021