His legend will live on forever." RAPPER MEEK MILL "RIP DMX ONE OF MY INSPIRATIONS ESPECIALLY WIT THE BIKES! BRING THEM BIKES OUT!" CHANCE THE RAPPER "Rest in Heaven DMX" DJ STEVE AOKI "Rest In Peace to the legend DMX" ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS "RIP DMX.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:48 IST
QUOTES -Music and acting worlds react to death of rapper DMX
Rapper DMX (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday at age 50. Below are reactions from musicians, actors and others.

DEF JAM RECORDS "DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever." RAPPER MEEK MILL "RIP DMX ONE OF MY INSPIRATIONS ESPECIALLY WIT THE BIKES! BRING THEM BIKES OUT!" CHANCE THE RAPPER "Rest in Heaven DMX" DJ STEVE AOKI "Rest In Peace to the legend DMX"

ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones." ACTRESS GABRIELLE UNION "No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating."

DIRECTOR AVA DUVERNAY "One of my favourite performances in one of my favourite films was given by DMX. If you haven't seen BELLY in a while or at all, gift yourself with his talent in that film this weekend."

