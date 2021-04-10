Left Menu

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@theofficialmads)

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies at 99

Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth's husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernize the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on Friday. He was 99. The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th-century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022. Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called "Heart of Invictus" and serve as an executive producer through the couple's Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins

The reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's Skims raised $154 million in its latest funding round led by venture firm Thrive Capital to reach a $1.6 billion valuation, the shapewear label said on Friday. The round also included funding from two existing investors, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth.

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-topping artist's songs included "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." His career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time.

Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey with 'Another Round'

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen says his new movie "Another Round" became the most important thing he had ever done following the death of director Thomas Vinterberg's daughter four days after the shooting began in 2019. Mikkelsen has been nominated for a best leading actor BAFTA for the movie and Vinterberg for the best director Oscar. The film has also been nominated in the foreign language categories at this year's Oscars and BAFTAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

