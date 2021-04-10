Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to headline 'The Second Home' series

''Game of Thrones'' alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in and executive produce the upcoming series adaptation of the novel ''The Second Home''.

The show is currently being developed at Sony's TriStar TV. However, no network or writer is attached to the project at the moment, reported Variety.

''The Second Home'', which was the debut novel of author Christina Clancy, was published by St Martin’s Press in June 2020.

It follows the Gordon and Shaw families beyond a fateful summer on Cape Cod. Told through two generations, the story explores how a devastating secret can derail young love, tear apart families, and change the fate of countless individuals forever if they let it. Coster-Waldau will executive produce along with his producing partners Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen under their Ill Kippers banner.

The show will be Danish actor's first television since ''Game of Thrones'', in which he played the role of Jaime Lannister. The show concluded with its season eight in 2019.

His film credits include movies such as ''Nightwatch'', ''Shot Caller'', ''Gods of Egypt'' and ''A Thousand Times Good Night''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)