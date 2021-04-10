John Logan to make directorial debut with horror movie 'Whistler Camp'

Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan is set to make his feature directorial debut with Blumhouse Productions' horror project ''Whistler Camp''.

According to Deadline, the film is a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp.

Logan has been nominated thrice for Academy Awards for his work on ''The Aviator'', ''Hugo'' and ''Gladiator''.

Jason Blum will produce ''Whistler Camp'' along with Michael Aguilar.

Ryan Turek will oversee the project for Blumhouse Productions.

