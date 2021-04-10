Left Menu

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Netflix's upcoming limited series 'The 39 Steps', based on the 1915 John Buchan novel of the same name.

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix series 'The 39 Steps'
Benedict Cumberbatch. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Netflix's upcoming limited series 'The 39 Steps', based on the 1915 John Buchan novel of the same name. As per Variety, the forthcoming series will be helmed by Edward Berger and written by Mark L. Smith. The series will reunite Cumberbatch and Berger, who last worked together on Showtime's 2018 mini-series 'Patrick Melrose'.

The at least six-hour series will be produced by Anonymous Content, Chapter One Pictures, and SunnyMarch, the UK-based film and TV production company founded by Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland and Adam Selves. 'The 39 Steps' has already been adapted several times, most famously by Alfred Hitchcock in 1935, starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll. Buchan's original spy thriller takes place just before the outset of World War I, focussing on Richard Hannay, a man who comes into possession of a key to a global conspiracy and goes on the run.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch was most recently seen in 'The Mauritanian', and remains in the thick of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with this year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 2022's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Berger recently directed three episodes of Showtime's Bryan Cranston drama 'Your Honor' and is currently helming 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

Netflix has been successful in attracting eyeballs to its limited series in recent years, most notably with 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'When They See Us'. In December, the streamer ordered another limited series, this one from Sweden -- 'The Unlikely Murderer', based on Thomas Pettersson's 2018 novel. The five-part series, which is set to release this year, is penned by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockstrom, with 'The Witcher' director Charlotte Brandstrom helming the first two episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

