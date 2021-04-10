Left Menu

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:13 IST
Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'
Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99, had given the ''most remarkable, devoted service'' to the Queen, the Royal Family, the country, and the Commonwealth. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, paid tribute to his ''dear Papa'', saying that he was a ''much loved and appreciated figure''.

Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99, had given the ''most remarkable, devoted service'' to the Queen, the Royal Family, the country, and the Commonwealth.

In a statement to the grieving nation, Prince Charles said his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a ''much loved and appreciated figure''.

His comments came after details of Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 were announced, the BBC reported.

Speaking from his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, Charles, the 72-year-old heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, said over the last 70 years his father had ''given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth''.

He said the Royal Family were ''deeply touched'' by the number of people in the UK, around the world and the Commonwealth, who he said shared ''our loss and our sorrow''.

Charles said his ''dear Papa'' was a ''very special person who... above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him''.

The prince said he and his family were ''deeply grateful'' for this, adding: ''it will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time''.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace announced that a national minute's silence will mark the start of the duke's funeral next Saturday at St George's Chapel, in Windsor.

The arrangements, which ''very much'' reflect Prince Philip's wishes, have been adapted in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Only 30 people - expected to be the duke's children, grandchildren and another close family - will attend the ceremony as guests, but Prince Harry's wife the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor not to travel for the funeral, a Palace spokesman said.

Members of the public have been asked not to attend any of the funeral events, in line with public health advice, and the Royal Family has asked people not to leave flowers and tributes at royal residences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was schedule...

Djibouti's President Guelleh wins fifth term with 97% of votes

Djiboutis President Ismail Omar Guelleh won a fifth five-year term on Saturday after an election boycotted by most of the opposition, securing over 97 of the votes cast, official data from the Interior Ministry on Saturday showed.Fridays vo...

Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the presidents powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation.The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov ...

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an inspiration after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the worlds most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021