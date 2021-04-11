Left Menu

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her own father who was gripped by addiction.

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her own father who was gripped by addiction. According to TMZ, a woman wrote, "DMX is the reason I forgave my father after he passed for his years of addiction. We met in 2017 after I heard him from my room in the hallway of my hotel. It was all divine intervention. I ran to the hallway & met him. We spoke for 15 mins."

She further noted, "We spoke about addiction & he encouraged me to forgive my father for what he couldn't control. He said 'forgive him.' I needed to hear that. Of all people, it came from someone I grew up listening to bc of my dad." "Sometimes at the moment, you don't understand the significance of a moment until it's passed. To this day, I credit X for helping me learn forgiveness. I am praying that he gives himself grace in this lifetime and beyond. His words and impact have left a deep legacy," she added.

She explained how DMX struggled with addiction over the years, but always tried to rebound to sobriety. "It was a constant struggle and he slipped a number of times, but always tried ... and sometimes that's the best a person can do," the fan wrote. Rapper DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot', has died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on Friday. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, who had been battling drug addiction, was hospitalized in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support. (ANI)

