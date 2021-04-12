Recession drama "Nomadland" wins best film at BAFTA awards

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" won best film at the BAFTA awards on Sunday, Britain's top movie honours.

The film, about a community of van-dwellers, won four prizes at The British Academy of Film and Television Arts virtual ceremony held in London, including leading actress for Frances McDormand and director for Chloe Zhao.

