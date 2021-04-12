FACTBOX-Winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the main winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM: "Nomadland"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Promising Young Woman"

DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

LEADING ACTOR: Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

LEADING ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Promising Young Woman"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "The Father"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Another Round"

EE RISING STAR AWARD: Bukky Bakray

