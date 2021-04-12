FACTBOX-Winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awards

FACTBOX-Winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awardsReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 01:21 IST
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the main winners of Britain's top film honours.
BEST FILM: "Nomadland"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Promising Young Woman"
DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
LEADING ACTOR: Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
LEADING ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Promising Young Woman"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "The Father"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Another Round"
EE RISING STAR AWARD: Bukky Bakray
