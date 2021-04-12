Left Menu

Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, 'Goodbye', is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:38 IST
Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'
Pavail Gulati (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, 'Goodbye', is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram handle on Monday.

He wrote, "PAVAIL GULATI JOINS AMITABH - RASHMIKA STARRER... #PavailGulati - last seen in #Thappad - signed for #Goodbye... Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #RashmikaMandanna and #NeenaGupta... Directed by Vikas Bahl... Produced by #Balaji Telefilms and #Reliance Entertainment... Filming has commenced." Pavail, who was last seen in 'Thappad' as Taapsee Pannu's onscreen husband, will be essaying the role of Big B's son in the movie. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the talented actor is working with Amitabh. He has earlier shared screen space with the veteran actor in 'Yudh', the television series that aired in 2014.

Meanwhile, Neena will be essaying the role of Big B's wife. This is the first time Neena and Amitabh will be seen opposite each other in a film. An ecstatic Pavail, who began shooting for the movie today, shared, "Goodbye is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling."

The actor further said, "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir." Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film went on floors recently in Mumbai. 'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from 'Goodbye', Pavail has 'Dobaaraa' in the pipeline, which also stars Taaspee Pannu. He will also be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...

Gauteng continue to conduct law enforcement operations for road safety

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to reinforce law enforcement operations in the province following a high number of reported fatal crashes that led to major loss of lives during the Easter weekend.The Gauteng Traffic Police has adopted ...

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...

Mahindra Thar crosses 50k booking mark in six month of launch

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said all new Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just six months of its launch.With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021