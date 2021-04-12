Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, 'Goodbye', is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram handle on Monday.

He wrote, "PAVAIL GULATI JOINS AMITABH - RASHMIKA STARRER... #PavailGulati - last seen in #Thappad - signed for #Goodbye... Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #RashmikaMandanna and #NeenaGupta... Directed by Vikas Bahl... Produced by #Balaji Telefilms and #Reliance Entertainment... Filming has commenced." Pavail, who was last seen in 'Thappad' as Taapsee Pannu's onscreen husband, will be essaying the role of Big B's son in the movie. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the talented actor is working with Amitabh. He has earlier shared screen space with the veteran actor in 'Yudh', the television series that aired in 2014.

Meanwhile, Neena will be essaying the role of Big B's wife. This is the first time Neena and Amitabh will be seen opposite each other in a film. An ecstatic Pavail, who began shooting for the movie today, shared, "Goodbye is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling."

The actor further said, "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir." Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film went on floors recently in Mumbai. 'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from 'Goodbye', Pavail has 'Dobaaraa' in the pipeline, which also stars Taaspee Pannu. He will also be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)