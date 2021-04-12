Left Menu

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:49 IST
If CLOY returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

The South Korean drama 'Crash Landing on You' is a popular series on Netflix, thanks to its incredible storyline and presentation. It is easy to see why fans are waiting for a Season 2. But is Season 2 going to happen anytime soon? There is no official confirmation on its renewal as yet, but rumor has it that Crash Landing on You could return with a Season 2 in 2022.

The series aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020. It is the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history. The K-drama featured Hyun Bin and So Ye Jin, the real-life couples in main roles. The amazing performance of both the actors was praised and drew attention of the global audience.

K-drama shows are rarely renewed for multiple seasons. Plus, 'Crash Landing on You' did not end with cliffhangers. However, according to reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks. A petition was also launched in support of renewing 'Crash Landing on You' for a Season 2.

On the other hand, it might be possible that the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2 has been delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. A majority of the entertainment projects are impacted the pandemic. So maybe the renewal has been halted or postponed for an indefinite time.

According to a report by Film Daily, if Crash Landing on You (2 (CLOY) returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It would be interesting to see how the director builds the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea.

Fans still want to see more of Son Ye-jin (played as Yoon Se-ri) and Hyun Bin (Ri Jeong-hyeok) in Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has been reported that the director wanted to end the season 1 with Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy news but dropped the plan at the last minute. So now fans are expecting that the second season of Crash Landing on You will portray Son Ye-jin's character as a pregnant lady.

We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Crash Landing on You Season 2, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, and other Korean television series and celebrities.

