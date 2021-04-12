Left Menu

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will not drop this April, filming isn’t complete

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:49 IST
Tom Hopper also revealed that some episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are yet to be written. Image Credit: Netflix / The Umbrella Academy

After the renewal of Netflix's superhero series The Umbrella Academy for Season 3, enthusiasts are ardently waiting for its release. But fans would be disappointed to hear that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will not release on Netflix in April 2021.

In an interview with Collider, actor Tom Hopper (played as Luther Hargreeves) recently gave an update on the current status of the series. He confirmed that the production has started in February but it's moving slowly due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and protocols.

"The COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer," Hopper explained. "But yeah, we're really near the beginning. We're not that far into it at the moment, so we've got a long way to go, but it's good. The great thing is the material, the work is amazing, so every day on set is like I say, a joy and so much fun."

Tom Hopper also revealed that some episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are yet to be written.

"We've not got all 10 [episodes], but we've had a fair chunk and yeah, I think that you're right," he continued. "I think it did allow them to have a bit of extra time on, because I think we got commissioned in the middle of all this stuff. So the writers I guess got more of a headstart. But now it's only allowed them to really refine them, so the ones we're getting now are really special," the actor said.

It seems The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is not going to arrive anytime soon. Going by Tom Hopper's comment, the shooting is taking longer than normal. Furthermore, after the filming, they will need some more time for post-production work. So, it is likely the third season might arrive at the end of 2021 or in the beginning of 2022.

