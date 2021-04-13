The Circle Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, what we know more!

When Netflix came with the American reality competition series The Circle, fans never knew whether the series will renew or not. The first season began airing on January 1, 2020. After the first season gained popularity throughout the world, Netflix renewed The Circle for a second and third season on March 24, 2020.

The Circle Season 2 is scheduled for release on April 14, 2021. In the last season, Joey Sasso won The Circle and the US$100,000 prize that came along with it. Shubham Goel was the runner-up. Sammie Cimarelli won the Fan Favorite award and US$10,000.

Yes, just a day left to watch the game-based show with the concept that "anyone can be anyone in The Circle." Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau is returning to host the show. If you are, a new viewer then must read the rules of the game before watching.

The Circle follows a group of participants who move into the same apartment building. However, they will not meet face to face while the game is on, as they each have to live in the apartment. The contestant can only contact using their fake profile on the specially-designed social media app.

Infact, they can hide their original identity. For instance, "one male player in the first season presented himself as a female identity, while another female contestant used photos of a woman she felt was more attractive."

Throughout the season, the contestants are asked to rank their competitors. In the end, the average rating will be disclosed maintaining ascending order. The first two top-rated participants are called "Influencers," whereas the remaining players will be at risk. The "Influencers" will decide who will stay in the game or be eliminated. Once they will decide, the eliminated contestant will be blocked and leave the apartment. However, before leaving they could meet the other player whom they want to meet.

After blocking the players, their fake or real name will be revealed through a video message to the contestant are on the game. During the final, the competitors will rate each of them and the highest-rated player will win the game with US$100,000.

The Circle Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes in total. If you are a fan of the reality show, you may vote for The Circle Season 2. The player receiving the highest number of the vote will win US$10,000. Currently, the full cast of The Circle Season 2 is not revealed yet. Recently, Netflix has released an official trailer for the second season where we can see some new faces.

