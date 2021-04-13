Left Menu

The Circle Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, what we know more!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:59 IST
The Circle Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, what we know more!
The Circle Season 2 is scheduled for release on April 14, 2021. Image Credit: The Circle / YouTube screenshot

When Netflix came with the American reality competition series The Circle, fans never knew whether the series will renew or not. The first season began airing on January 1, 2020. After the first season gained popularity throughout the world, Netflix renewed The Circle for a second and third season on March 24, 2020.

The Circle Season 2 is scheduled for release on April 14, 2021. In the last season, Joey Sasso won The Circle and the US$100,000 prize that came along with it. Shubham Goel was the runner-up. Sammie Cimarelli won the Fan Favorite award and US$10,000.

Yes, just a day left to watch the game-based show with the concept that "anyone can be anyone in The Circle." Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau is returning to host the show. If you are, a new viewer then must read the rules of the game before watching.

The Circle follows a group of participants who move into the same apartment building. However, they will not meet face to face while the game is on, as they each have to live in the apartment. The contestant can only contact using their fake profile on the specially-designed social media app.

Infact, they can hide their original identity. For instance, "one male player in the first season presented himself as a female identity, while another female contestant used photos of a woman she felt was more attractive."

Throughout the season, the contestants are asked to rank their competitors. In the end, the average rating will be disclosed maintaining ascending order. The first two top-rated participants are called "Influencers," whereas the remaining players will be at risk. The "Influencers" will decide who will stay in the game or be eliminated. Once they will decide, the eliminated contestant will be blocked and leave the apartment. However, before leaving they could meet the other player whom they want to meet.

After blocking the players, their fake or real name will be revealed through a video message to the contestant are on the game. During the final, the competitors will rate each of them and the highest-rated player will win the game with US$100,000.

The Circle Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes in total. If you are a fan of the reality show, you may vote for The Circle Season 2. The player receiving the highest number of the vote will win US$10,000. Currently, the full cast of The Circle Season 2 is not revealed yet. Recently, Netflix has released an official trailer for the second season where we can see some new faces.

Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming reality shows and Hollywood series. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Alone Season 8 updates: When will it premiere? What we know more!

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film. Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is directing RRR took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield f...

PM Modi lauds country's hard working farmers on Baisakhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab, saying that the festival has a special link with nature and the hardworking farmers. Takin...

US stocks edge lower, pulling back from record high

Stocks edged lower in morning trading Monday after the market hit record highs last week. Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields. The SP 500 index fell 0.2per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021