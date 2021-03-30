Alone Season 8 updates: When will it premiere? What we know more!

The reality TV series Alone typically leaves its contestants isolated in the wilderness with limited resources to see who can survive the longest. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. For instance, the participants in Alone Season 7 attempted to survive for 100 days in the Arctic in order to win a $1 million prize.

Alone Season 7 premiered on June 11, 2020, on History, and had a total of 11 episodes, with each episode having a run-time of 60 to 90 minutes. Ever since the final episode of the seventh season aired on August 20, 2020, fans are itching to hear any news about Season 8. So, here are some of the updates we have on the eighth season.

While Alone Season 8 is yet to get an official announcement, some anonymous sources claimed that the producers of the show are still receiving applications for the eighth season. However, the Cinemaholic reported that the casting process for Season 8 should be complete by now. So, it seems that the show is currently taking applications for Season 9.

Rumor also has it that the filming for Alone Season 8 already started in 2020. If that is true, then Season 8's shooting should be complete by now. So maybe the eighth season will premiere in the second half of 2021.

The reality show contestants need to follow some general rules. Each contestant is dropped off in remote areas, far enough from each other. This ensures that they will not meet or contact one another. Here is the official synopsis of the general rules;

"The process begins in mid to late autumn; this adds time pressure to the survival experience as the approaching winter causes temperatures to drop and food to become scarce. Although terrains may differ in each contestant's location, the drop-off zones are assessed in advance to ensure a similar distribution of local resources is available to each contestant.

Contestants each select 10 items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of 40, and are issued a kit of standard equipment, clothing, and first aid/emergency supplies.[6] They are also given a set of cameras to document their daily experiences and emotions. Attempting to live in the wild for as long as possible, the contestants must find food, build shelters, and endure deep isolation, physical deprivation, and psychological stress.

Contestants who wish to withdraw from the competition for any reason (referred to as "tapping out") may signal a rescue crew using a provided satellite telephone. In addition, medical professionals conduct periodic health checks on the contestants and may, at their discretion, disqualify and evacuate anyone they feel is unable to continue participating safely. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.[5] Contestants are warned that the show might last for up to a year."

Meanwhile, if you get interested to know more about how to participate in Alone, you can email the History channel at alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a brief description of your survival expertise.

You will be emailing Leftfield Entertainment, the producer of Alone. Leftfield Entertainment may use your information to contact you about the show or other opportunities that it believes may interest you.

There is no official release date for Alone Season 8. Stay tuned to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

