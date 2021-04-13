Left Menu

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome first child together

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have become parents to a baby boy. Song, 33, and Culkin, 40, who both started their journey in showbiz as child actors, started dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Greens Changeland. The duo have kept their relationship away from media scrutiny.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:59 IST
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome first child together

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have become parents to a baby boy. Song and Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Home Alone,” announced that they welcomed their first child together on April 5. The couple has named their new born Dakota Song Culkin in honour of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008. “Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy. We are overjoyed,'' the duo said in a statement issued to Times. Song, 33, and Culkin, 40, who both started their journey in showbiz as child actors, started dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Green's ''Changeland''. In 2018, they moved in together. The duo have kept their relationship away from media scrutiny. They have hardly made any red carpet appearances or indulged in any public display of affection on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500 billion.Microsoft will a...

Thailand reports 965 new COVID-19 cases as biggest holiday begins

Thailand on Tuesday reported 965 new COVID-19 cases after registering record rises in the past two days as the country started its Songkran new year holiday amid a third wave of infections.Authorities have banned for a second year the water...

Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film. Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is directing RRR took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021