Amy Schumer-led Hulu series 'Life & Beth' casts Michael Cera

Actor-comedian Michael Cera has been tapped to star alongside Amy Schumer in streaming platform Hulu's upcoming comedy series ''Life & Beth''. According to Deadline, Schumer is also attached as the creator, director, writer, and executive produced on the show that hails from Endeavor Content. ''Life & Beth'' received a 10-episode order in July 2019 as part of a first-look deal Schumer signed with Hulu.

The story centres on Beth’s (Schumer) life that seems pretty great on paper. ''Impressive to everyone she grew up with, she makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become,'' the plotline reads.

Cera will play the role of John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point. Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul are also on board as executive producers on “Life & Beth''.

Endeavor Content will serve as the studio behind the project and handle international sales.

