Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

American actors and former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have received a temporary restraining order from an alleged stalker who is claiming to be Olivia's boyfriend. According to TMZ, Olivia has taken a bold legal step against a man who she claims keeps showing up at her home, imagining he's her boyfriend, and venting his frustration over Harry Styles.

Taking the matter to the court on Monday, Olivia's lawyer Shawn Holley, successfully attained a temporary restraining order to protect her and her family, including Sudeikis. According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the 37-year-old star claims that a 30-year-old man, named Eric Nathanial Fuhs has been harassing her for months by leaving notes falsely claiming that they are in a relationship.

She also addressed one note that the alleged stalker left outside her house, saying "how she [Olivia] was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me." He further added that "This continued almost every day ... until January when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing." TMZ reported that Olivia had also shared an old incident where the man barged and harassed her on a private zoom call which she was on back in October, and ever since he has gotten bolder by showing up at her home.

The documents also assert that the 'Life Itself' star is worried about how the man was able to find her home because she has never shared her address. She also shared about one of his ominous notes that say, "I, as of March 19, 2021, am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden." Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the judge granted Olivia a temporary restraining order according to which Fuhs must stay 100 yards away from her, Jason, and their kids at all times. (ANI)

