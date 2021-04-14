Left Menu

'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna boards two shows for Netflix

I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter, he added.When reached out for a comment, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India called Krishna one of the countrys finest storytellers.Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:43 IST
'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna boards two shows for Netflix

Writer-director Puneet Krishna, who is known for his popular crime drama ''Mirzapur'', is collaborating with Netflix to create and showrun two series, a dark comedy and a drama.

The shows are likely to get into production later this year to early next year. Talking about his association with the streamer, Krishna said, “My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be.'' Krishna said the streamer had built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers. ''I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter,'' he added.

When reached out for a comment, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India called Krishna one of the country's finest storytellers.

“Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories. ''Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix,'' Shergill said.

Krishna made his debut as the co-writer of the critically acclaimed satire ''Bangistan'', produced by Excel Entertainment. He was a part of the writers’ room of Amazon Prime’s first Indian original ''Inside Edge'' but his most famous work is ''Mirzapur'', produced by Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime. He worked on the show as one of the creators along with Karan Anshuman and Vineet Krishna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Legend Steyn Gun Fired Up to Win With Parimatch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Parimatch, a leading betting holding and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the release of cricket legend Dale Steyns first video collaboration with the company. Mr. Steyn and Parimatch ...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths

India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the ...

Burundi refugees in Tanzania living in fear: UN rights experts

Burundi refugees have suffered violations such as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, allegedly carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with counterparts in their homeland, they reported.In ad...

SHL's Mobilize Transforms Talent Mobility Forever with the Power of Context

The solution provides more accurate, contextual insights to help organizations make the best talent mobility decisionsone of which is leadership mobility LONDON, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- SHL, the global leader in people science and peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021