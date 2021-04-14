Left Menu

Natalie Portman set to star in 'Days of Abandonment' adaptation at HBO

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has signed on to lead the cast of the upcoming HBO Films production 'The Days of Abandonment, based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel.

Natalie Portman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has signed on to lead the cast of the upcoming HBO Films production 'The Days of Abandonment, based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel. According to Variety, the movie, which is currently in pre-production, is based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. In the film, when Tess (Portman), a woman who abandoned her own dreams for stable home life, is in turn abandoned by her husband, her world is thrown off its axis.

Maggie Betts will write, direct, and executive produce the adaptation. The 39-year-old star will executive produce in addition to starring along with Sophie Mas under the pair's MountainA production banner. Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media will also executive produce, as will Len Amato of Crash&Salvage, Ferrante, Domenico Procacci of Fandango, and Maria Zuckerman. 'The Days of Abandonment' will be produced in association with Medusa.

The news of the 'Black Swan' star's involvement in the film comes about a month after it was announced the Academy Award-winning actor will star in the Apple limited series 'Lady in the Lake,' which is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lipman. Portman will star in that project opposite fellow Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o. Shortly after that show was announced, Apple revealed that MountainA had signed a first-look deal with the streamer. As reported by Variety, in addition to her Oscar win for 'Black Swan' Portman received Academy Award nominations for her roles in the films 'Closer' and 'Jackie.' Her other notable feature roles include 'Leon: The Professional,' the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy, 'V for Vendetta,' and 'Annihilation.' (ANI)

