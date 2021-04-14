Left Menu

Chris McKay in talks for Universal's 'Renfield' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:55 IST
Filmmaker Chris McKay is in negotiations to direct and produce a film about classic monster Dracula's henchman R M Renfield.

The film is based around the character who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality. He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him.

If the deal goes through, McKay will direct the film from a script by Ryan Ridley, reported Deadline. The plot is said to be based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, the the creator of ''The Walking Dead''.

Previously, ''Rocketman'' director Dexter Fletcher was attached to the project but he exited it to work on Paramount's upcoming ''The Saint'' reboot.

The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

McKay is currently in the post-production of ''Tomorrow's War'', starring Chris Pratt, JK Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski. The sci-fi action film, which was recently acquired by Amazon Prime Video, will launch on the streamer's platform on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

