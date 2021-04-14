The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) launches its 'Wedding-Edit' collection

Left Menu

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, Hyderabads most trusted Diamond Jeweller launched its Wedding-Edit collection. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kotti Srikanth, Owner, The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, explains, We are pleased to offer our new collection Wedding-Edit.

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, Hyderabad's most trusted Diamond Jeweller launched its 'Wedding-Edit' collection. This wide range of stunning hand-crafted bridal jewellery is made keeping in mind the fact that jewellery is passed on from generations-to-generations. The 'Wedding-Edit' collection is inspired by elements of Persian architecture in combination with Indian elements. Natural elements like leaves, flowers, trees and fruits have been aesthetically used. The fine collection of handpicked designs is transformed into exquisite Diamond jewellery that complements traditional as well as western looks. Every jewellery piece has its own uniqueness so that it stands apart. The Diamonds vary from round to fancy shapes of pears, baguettes and tapers set along with different stones of rubies, emeralds, tanzanite, etc. The craftsmanship is in line to ensure that the different elements of every jewellery piece stand out and is yet in sync with the overall design. This bespoke 'Wedding-Edit' collection by The Diamond Store by Chandubhai has a story and an appeal of its own to give an exquisite look to bride's personality. The collection includes a curated selection of on-trend traditional and contemporary pieces. Intricately designed neckpieces, beautiful earrings, signature bangles, handcrafted chokers and much more. These exquisite pieces are available at a competitive price point. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kotti Srikanth, Owner, The Diamond Store by Chandubhai, explains, ''We are pleased to offer our new collection 'Wedding-Edit'. Earlier this year, we had launched our bridal collection for which we received a great response from our customers. We anticipate the continued support and love from our customers. For safety of the people, we have a dedicated team for virtual assistance and guidance.'' Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the brand has increased the safety and hygiene protocols to ensure the wellbeing of employees and customers. With the growing impetus on social distancing, The Diamond Store by Chandubhai is also offering virtual assistance for the patrons across the globe to help them select the perfect jewellery for their big day. Please visit www.thediamondkart.com About The Diamond Store by Chandubhai Mr. Chandraprakash, popularly known as Chandubhai is a second generation jeweller with 50 years of experience. He is not only one of the front runners to bring the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery to India but is also India's first Hallmark certified jewellery manufacturer. In 2009, father and son(Srikanth) duo established Hallmark Jewellers and they started The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in 2017. Kotti Srikanth is also a Guinness World Record holder for most number of diamonds in one ring, achieved in September 2020. This store has already created a niche for itself among the Diamond Jewellery lovers of Hyderabad with in-house designs and fine workmanship.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487605/The_Diamond_Store_by_Chandubhai.jpg PWR PWR

