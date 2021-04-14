Left Menu

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley reveal how they make each other smile

American star couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley got mushy in a candid interview and revealed how they make each other smile.

Updated: 14-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:26 IST
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley reveal how they make each other smile
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American star couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley got mushy in a candid interview and revealed how they make each other smile. The much-in-love couple, who made their engagement public back in January, were spotted together for the first time in Disney World earlier this week. After their day out, they sat down for a candid couple interview at Disney while gushing over each other.

TMZ reported that after the interviewer asked, "What is one thing that always makes you smile?" the duo pointed at each other and swooned. "This guy," Woodley said. "You," Rodgers added. 'The Fault in Our Stars' actor continued, "Oh! You're so cute, baby!" The NFL star followed up, "Yeah. You always make me smile."

The interview didn't stop there. TMZ reported that the two were further asked how they unwind after a long day, to this, Shailene replied "a bath and a wine", which made Aaron shy and say "I was going to say cuddle time." The two also revealed that they sing Disney songs together often.

Rodgers was previously in a relationship with former race car driver Danica Patrick, although the two split in July of last year after two years together. Patrick's representative had confirmed the news of their split to People magazine at the time. The two had first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018. Rodgers has also previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. They split in 2017. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie 'Adrift'.

In January 2018, the actor confirmed her relationship with Volavola by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing the rugby player. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the film's premiere in May 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

