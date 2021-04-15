Left Menu

ABC News names Godwin as president

CBS News executive Kimberly Godwin has been named president of Walt Disney Co's ABC News, the media company said on Wednesday, becoming the first Black woman to lead the news division of a major broadcast television network. In February AT&T Inc's CNN said its president, Jeff Zucker, would leave the cable news network at the end of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 02:19 IST
ABC News names Godwin as president

CBS News executive Kimberly Godwin has been named president of Walt Disney Co's ABC News, the media company said on Wednesday, becoming the first Black woman to lead the news division of a major broadcast television network. Godwin will join ABC News in early May, replacing James Goldston.

In July, ABC News fired senior executive Barbara Fedida after an independent investigation alleged she had made racially insensitive comments and used inappropriate language, according to a company email. Fedida, the network’s former senior vice president for talent, editorial strategy and business affairs, denied the allegations when they surfaced in media reports in June, describing them as “incredibly misleading.”

Godwin's hiring comes amid several big leadership changes in television news. In February AT&T Inc's CNN said its president, Jeff Zucker, would leave the cable news network at the end of 2021. Rashida Jones took the helm of Comcast Corp-owned MSNBC in February, becoming the first Black woman to lead a cable news network. And CBS is expected to announce shortly a successor for President Susan Zirinsky, who is leaving to pursue a production deal at parent company ViacomCBS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

Shields that shattered upon impact. Weapons too old to use. Missed intelligence in which future insurrectionists warned, We get our president or we die. As Congress pushes for a return to normalcy months after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol...

Soccer-Real frustrate Liverpool to move into last four

Real Madrid moved into the semi-finals of the Champions League after their makeshift defence held on for 0-0 second-leg draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win. The Spanish side will face Chelsea in the l...

12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana

The Coast Guard searched for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday after finding one person dead and pulling six survivors from rough seas when their commercial vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.Coast Guard Capt. ...

'Time to end the forever war': Biden to begin U.S. Afghanistan exit on May 1

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1 to end Americas longest war, rejecting calls for U.S. forces to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nations grinding internal con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021