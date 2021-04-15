Four of family found burnt to death in AP

Four members of a family were found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Madhurawada here in the wee hours of Thursday.

After inspecting the scene of offence this afternoon, Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha told reporters that they were investigating whether the deaths were accidental, suicidal or homicidal.

Injuries were found on the bodies of three of the deceased.

He said a team of forensic experts was collecting evidence.

''We will get a clear picture after the forensic evidence is examined,'' the top official added.

Bangaru Naidu (50), head of the family, settled in Bahrain and returned to Visakhapatnam a few years ago.

His wife was a homoeopathic doctor. The couple had two sons.

According to the police version, neighbours noticed smoke billowing out of the flat in the early hours, following which they alerted the fire brigade and the police.

The fire and the police teams reached the flat, broke open the main door for an entry and found the charred bodies.

Quoting neighbours, the Commissioner of Police said Naidu's family was engaged in a verbal spat last night.

Sinha pointed a finger of suspicion at the elder son and said all was not well in the family.

''Except on the elder son's body, there were injuries on other three,'' he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)