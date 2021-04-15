Left Menu

STXfilms nabs rights to Dave Bautista-starrer 'Universe's Most Wanted'

The rights of American actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista-starrer 'Universe's Most Wanted' have been nabbed by STXfilms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:47 IST
STXfilms nabs rights to Dave Bautista-starrer 'Universe's Most Wanted'
Dave Bautista. Image Credit: ANI

The rights of American actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista-starrer 'Universe's Most Wanted' have been nabbed by STXfilms. According to Variety, STX acquired 'Universe's Most Wanted' from AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance. The production house will release the film in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

Currently, the sci-fi film is in pre-production mode and is scheduled to begin shooting in Melbourne, Australia in late July. The plot of the movie revolves around a small town that gets a big surprise when a spaceship carrying the universe's most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff and his son become heroes when they find themselves helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world.

Per Variety, the deal reunites the 'Guardians Of The Galazy' star with the studio that backed his recent film, the family comedy 'My Spy'. But, STX sold to Amazon Prime amid the pandemic so the movie did not play in theatres. STX also worked with AGC Studios on the Kristin Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha starrer upcoming comedy 'Queenpins.'

"It's a thrill to be working with old and new friends on this movie. After successfully collaborating with Dave Bautista on 'My Spy' and with AGC on our upcoming comedy 'Queenpins,' it's great to be back in business with these frequent collaborators. And we're enormously excited to be working with Brad Peyton, who's proven talent for creating action-packed, fun adventures with plenty of comedy will make this movie a must-see event," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. Stuart Ford, chairman of AGC Studios, added, "We're thrilled at STX's passion for 'Universe's Most Wanted' and look forward to working alongside Adam, Sam, and the team as we move towards production and hopefully enable Brad and the team to make an exciting movie."

Brad Peyton will direct 'Universe's Most Wanted' from a screenplay by F. Scott Frazier and Jimmy Loweree. Producers on the film include Peyton's company ASAP Entertainment, as well as Bautista's production company Dream Bros Entertainment. It will also be produced by AGC Studios. AGC's Miguel Palos Jr. and Linda McDonough are executive producing alongside Carsten Lorenz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...

Two ballot boxes stolen during UP panchayat polls; 8 arrested

Two ballot boxes were stolen in Rihawali village of Agra Rural constituency during the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday, police said.SP East Ashok Venkat said a clash broke out between supporters of candidates fighting for the ...

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021