University of Melbourne and TIDCO to Collaborate on Emerging Technologies

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The University of Melbourne has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Limited, at The India Global Education Summit organised by the Tamil Nadu Government under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The move signals a shared ambition to deepen research, innovation and skills development partnerships between Australia and India. Under the LOI, a University of Melbourne centre will be established at the Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur, near Chennai. This dedicated centre will drive collaborative research activities in sectors of mutual strategic importance, leveraging Tamil Nadu's strong industrial base and the University of Melbourne's globally recognised expertise in research and education. The partnership will encompass basic, applied and translational research; industry-aligned curriculum development; skills and capability training; and sector-focused engagement. The University of Melbourne's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), Professor Michael Wesley, said the LOI aligns with the University's goal to build deep and impactful relationships in India. ''In partnership with TIDCO, we are excited to co-create a space where leading researchers, industry experts and students from Australia and India can come together to address shared global challenges,'' Professor Wesley said. ''This LOI highlights the University of Melbourne's enduring commitment to mutually beneficial bilateral collaboration that benefits society through the transformative impact of education and research. In India, this is supported by multi-layered partnerships and the presence of our Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi. Working together, we can create knowledge that fosters innovation and transforms lives across both our nations.'' Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Limited, Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said, ''Partnering with the University of Melbourne through this LOI marks an important step in strengthening Tamil Nadu's global innovation ecosystem. Together, we look forward to building collaborative pathways that advance research, nurture talent and generate solutions with meaningful impact for both our regions.'' The University of Melbourne's presence at Tamil Nadu Knowledge City is envisioned as a long-term initiative to connect academic expertise and industry demand, enabling cross-border innovation and supporting the next generation of researchers, technologists and entrepreneurs.

