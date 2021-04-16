Disha Patani shares throwback video from when she had 'wings'

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness and dancing skills, on Friday posted a throwback video for her fans in which she could be seen doing a butterfly kick. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from one of her past workout sessions. In the caption, she wrote "#throwback to when I had wings," along with a butterfly emoji.

In the slow-motion clip, Disha could be seen performing a butterfly kick at her gym, with the song 'Moon (And It Went Like)' by Kid Francescoli playing in the background. The post from the 28-year-old actor garnered more than four lakh views within six hours of being posted. Among the various people who commented on the clip, was Sussanne Khan, who left fire and raised hand emojis for the actor along with the comment "wowzerrr."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.

'Ek Villain' followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. (ANI)

