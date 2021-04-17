Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

The Netflix comedy-drama, Sex Education Season 3 was officially announced on February 10, 2020. After several delays, the series has finally finished its filming. The show's filming was originally set to begin around April and May 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

A crewmember has posted an image to share the exciting news. The shared picture caption reads, "That's a wrap. Thank you Sex Education Season 3 and everyone involved for that epic eight-month adventure in love, laughter, and TV magic."

As soon as the news was posted, enthusiasts are very excited and one of the fans wrote that they are eagerly waiting for Sex Education Season 3 to drop on Netflix. Some of the users congratulated the crew members.

One user wrote, "Congrats omg I'm so hyped." While another fan tweeted "Can't wait for this."

Sex Education Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left but would be quite different from the previous seasons. The outdoor scene of the third season will bring a new attraction to the series. Asa Butterfield defined the scenic beauty.

"We usually shoot in the summer and then obviously this year those got pushed so we've been shooting through autumn and winter. So, I quite like the fact it's going to have a different tone. It's always been very beautiful and sunny and now we've got more browns and reds of autumn. It's a bit greyer, everyone has got jackets on," said the actor.

The last season ends with showing an unexpected pregnancy of Jean Milburn (played by Gillian Anderson). She was quite shocked after seeing the report. Season 3 would clear the cliffhanger, what will be the final decision of Jean. Will she terminate her pregnancy? There are many loose ends in the last season.

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis."

Furthermore, Sex Education Season 3 will depict why the sex therapist, Jean's son Otis (Asa Butterfield) running the sex clinic in the school. Besides, the series will show a time gap as stated by Asa Butterfield.

Asa Butterfield said, "There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger, Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

He continued, "It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache."

The filming for Sex Education Season 3 is complete now but the release date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

