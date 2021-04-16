Why Dead to Me Season 3 will be last season of the series, shares Liz Feldman

The announcement for the renewal of Dead to Me Season 3 was made last year in July. Fans were happy to know that they'd get the see more of Jen and Judy's story. But their happiness was cut short by another announcement from the show's creator Liz Feldman declaring that the show's upcoming third season will be its last.

Liz Feldman told the Deadline that the idea for how Dead to Me should end in Season 3 struck her while she was shooting for Season 2.

"I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn't want it to be a long long-running show," she said. "Then there was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, 'I know the story that I have to tell' and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that. It's just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feeling I have," said Liz Feldman.

Liz Feldman also reiterated that 3 seasons should be enough for the show. "This show means so much to me and I just want to get it right, and I saw a way to do that. I think three seasons for this show is the right amount," she added.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it would clear all the loose ends left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's (played by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

Christina Applegate (played as Jen Harding) wrote on Twitter, "I will miss these ladies, but we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love."

Like most entertainment-industry projects, Dead to Me Season 3 is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that the production is back to work and if everything goes according to their plan, the third season is expected to come out in late 2021 or early 2022. There is no official confirmation on it. Stay connected to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix shows.

