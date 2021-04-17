Roma's Smalling says family 'shaken up' by armed robbery
Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were unharmed but ''very shaken up'' by an armed robbery inside their home in the Italian capital.
The former Manchester United player and his family were asleep early Friday when hooded men broke into their home and forced him at gunpoint to open a safe, Italian media reported. Watches, jewelry and other valuables were stolen.
On Saturday, the 31-year-old Smalling posted a message of thanks to well-wishers and reported that no one was physically harmed.
''I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!'' he said on Twitter.
''Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others.'' Roma coach Paulo Fonseca's house was broken into last November when he and his family were out. Watches and other valuables were stolen.
Lazio forward Joaquín Correa’s house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.
