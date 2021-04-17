Jaggi Vasudev joins netizens in paying tribute to Vivekh

Jaggi Vasudev joins netizens in paying tribute to VivekhPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:56 IST
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev joined netizens in paying tribute to Tamil actor Vivekh, who passed away early Saturday in Chennai.
''@Actor_Vivek - a Master of his Craft who brought joy to millions.
Will be equally remembered for initiating one of Tamil Nadu's most ambitious tree-planting projects - a man whose heart beat for this Land & its people.
My deepest condolences & Blessings to his family,'' Jaggi Vasudev tweeted.
Isha Foundation also posted a condolence message.
''Deeply saddened by the demise of @Actor_Vivek - a great actor, philanthropist, ardent tree-planting enthusiast, and a wonderful human being'', a release said.
It said the actor has long been associated with Ishas outreach activities and was an ardent supporter of the organizations ecological initiatives.
He had also launched an ambitious tree-planting program to green Tamil Nadu.
The actor was popular for his professional versatility and was known for his passion for reversing ecological degradation in Tamil Nadu, the release said.
The 59-year-old comedian died early on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai.
On Friday, Vivekh had suffered a cardiac arrest due to acute coronary syndrome, was treated for it and put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support, a heart-lung assistance machine.
