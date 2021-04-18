Left Menu

Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh test positive for COVID-19

Actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitik Mukesh have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Together, we can and we will fight Corona, Rampal wrote.Mukesh, 39, said he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking necessary precautions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:00 IST
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Both Rampal and Mukesh took to their respective social media pages to inform fans about their diagnosis. Sharing a note late Friday, 48-year-old Rampal said though he was ''asymptomatic'', he was getting the necessary medical care.

''I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. ''This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona,'' Rampal wrote.

Mukesh, 39, said he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking ''necessary precautions''. ''We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors.

''We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe,'' the actor wrote. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

