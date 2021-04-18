Mixed Martial Arts-Push during weigh-in forces Klose to pull out of bout

Left Menu

The UFC Fight Night co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose in Las Vegas was cancelled on Saturday after Klose said he had sustained injuries after being pushed by his opponent during Friday's weigh-in. The UFC said during their broadcast that the lightweight bout was off without providing details of Klose's injury.

Klose said that he felt his hand go numb and his neck tightens up immediately after being forcefully shoved on stage by Stephens during the ceremonial face-off and woke up with a headache and nausea on Saturday morning before checking into a hospital.

ESPN reported that Klose's CT scan results revealed he had suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion. The UFC said during their broadcast that the lightweight bout was off without providing details of Klose's injury. "I'm sorry to everyone who was excited about this fight," Klose said in a tweet. "I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight but these issues are out of my control."

Stephens said in an Instagram post that he pushed Klose for getting too close to him "with aggressive behaviour" during the weigh-in. "I just have zero tolerance for that type of disrespect," he said.

