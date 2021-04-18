John Corbett's Aidan Shaw returning to 'Sex and the City' reboot

Left Menu

''I think I might be in quite a few (episodes). I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me,'' Corbett added. Image Credit: Flickr

Actor John Corbett, who played the furniture designer and Carrie Bradshaw's ex Aidan Shaw on ''Sex and the City'', is all set to return for the reboot of the hit show on HBO Max.

Corbett was a major part of the show in seasons three and four of the original series. He also made a return to the story in the widely-panned 2010 sequel movie ''Sex and the City 2'', reported IndieWire.

While HBO is yet to confirm the casting, the actor said, ''I'm going to do the show''.

''I think I might be in quite a few (episodes). I like all those people, they've been very nice to me,'' Corbett added.

The reboot of the show will see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively but actor Kim Cattrall is not joining them as Samantha Jones.

Similarly, Carrie's love interest and later her husband, Chris Noth's Mr Big is also not a part of the reboot.

The show will have to figure out a way to explain the absence of these two major characters. The show, which revolved around a New York writer who found inspiration for her column from the exploits of her friends and lovers, is expected to go into production next year.

