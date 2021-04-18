Left Menu

Ricky Gervais announces filming date of 'After Life' season three, jokes he better 'learn lines'

The British black comedy-drama web series is headlined by Gervais, who also serves as the shows creator, executive producer and director.The 59-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday and shared a picture of himself holding a document which read, After Life series three.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:43 IST
Ricky Gervais announces filming date of 'After Life' season three, jokes he better 'learn lines'
The 59-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday and shared a picture of himself holding a document which read, ''' After Life' series three. Image Credit: Malagasy

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais has announced that season three of his acclaimed comedy-drama ''After Life'' will go on floors from April 19. The British black comedy-drama web series is headlined by Gervais, who also serves as the show's creator, executive producer and director.

The 59-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday and shared a picture of himself holding a document which read, ''' After Life' series three. Day 1 Sides. Monday, April 19, 2021.'' ''I'd better learn my lines,'' Gervais captioned the picture.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix show follows Gervais' Tony whose life changes drastically after his wife Lisa's (played by Kerry Godliman) death from breast cancer.

The series also stars Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.6 lakh challans issued for unauthorised parking in south Delhi from Jan-March

More than 1.63 lakh vehicles were prosecuted for unauthorised parking and 15,926 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes in the posh areas of south Delhi in the first three months of 2021, the traffic police said on Sunday. As any as 61,...

Post-poll violence in Bengal's Dabgram-Phulbari seat

Post-poll violence has allegedly taken place in Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that its members were attacked by activists of the rival party.The alleged in...

Spanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons

A replica assault rifle, small arms, several gun barrels, two tasers and a machete were among the arsenal seized from a Spanish factory discovered to be producing 3D-printed weapons, police said on Sunday. Officers raided the illegal weapon...

Britain stands in 'full support' of Czechs after Russian expulsions

Britain stands in full support of the Czech Republic which foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday had exposed the lengths Russian intelligence services will go to after Prague accused Moscow of involvement in an ammunition depot explo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021