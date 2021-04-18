Ricky Gervais announces filming date of 'After Life' season three, jokes he better 'learn lines'

Actor-comic Ricky Gervais has announced that season three of his acclaimed comedy-drama ''After Life'' will go on floors from April 19. The British black comedy-drama web series is headlined by Gervais, who also serves as the show's creator, executive producer and director.

The 59-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday and shared a picture of himself holding a document which read, ''' After Life' series three. Day 1 Sides. Monday, April 19, 2021.'' ''I'd better learn my lines,'' Gervais captioned the picture.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix show follows Gervais' Tony whose life changes drastically after his wife Lisa's (played by Kerry Godliman) death from breast cancer.

The series also stars Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)