Left Menu

Actor complains against realtor over non-payment of loan

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:39 IST
Actor complains against realtor over non-payment of loan

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): A Telugu actor has filed a police complaint saying a realtor had cheated him and his family of Rs 7.5 crore.

In a video message on Sunday, the actor Naresh said the realtor had borrowedthe amount six years ago butdid not return it.

The actor further said he lodged the complaint and also approached the court in this connection.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and probe begun, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...

Lingaraj Temple shut; Covid-negative report, vax certificate must for entering Puri temple

The famed Lingaraj Temple was declared closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Sunday after several servitors were found to be COVID-positive.In an order, the civic body said that it will, however, ensure that the shrine of L...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League

Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFAs Champions League. Following are some reactions to the newsEUROPEAN SOCCERS GOVERNING...

JP Nadda asks BJP workers to start 'Apna Booth, Corona Mukt' campaign

By Kumar Gaurav BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with state party presidents and national office bearers over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.In the virtual meeting, he asked party workers to start the Apn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021