Left Menu

The Acrylic Painting Kit - A Monthly Subscription Gifting Option from The Boxed Art

Through art-making, kids and adults alike can learn the importance of focus experimentation.The boxed art made my experience of pregnancy way interesting, it helped me in several ways and most importantly, I found myself happy and all charged up and I think that was all I needed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:27 IST
The Acrylic Painting Kit - A Monthly Subscription Gifting Option from The Boxed Art

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boxed Art is a monthly subscription box, which helps one learn different forms of art within the comfort of their homes.

Acrylic painting kit consist of industry standard acrylic colour set with few canvas, a friendly guide about how to do acrylic painting, artist pencil set, rubber, sharpener, free designer mask, free designer stickers and few more surprise art supplies whixh can be used to make the specify form or can be used a super artists heart desires. The set is very useful for people who don't know where and what to have before doing the art. It helps minimize difficulties in gathering art supplies and also learning the form. Every box has Discounted art supplies with free learning tutorials for the art form. It is a self motivating 'do it yourself' art kit consisting of different art forms like oil painting, acrylic painting, water painting, crafts, knitting, pottery, sketching etc with an absolute friendly guide included.

Making art is a beautiful way for all kids and adults alike to express themselves. It is an excellent outlet for their feelings & helps them develop their creativity. Through art-making, kids and adults alike can learn the importance of focus & experimentation.

''The boxed art made my experience of pregnancy way interesting, it helped me in several ways and most importantly, I found myself happy and all charged up and I think that was all I needed! Well that's my secret to Happy pregnancy! '' said, Aditi Shelke, a happy customer. Available for purchase at www.theboxedart.com & priced between the range of 500 to 3000. The Boxed Art is recommended for children, teenagers & adults, as learning has no barrier of age.

The boxed art received a lot of messages from people about teaching them art or conducting workshops & this led s to the creation of The Boxed Art.

Due to the Pandemic, remote learning has become very essential. The boxed art helps one do so by delivering all essential materials to learn a specific form of art and with a friendly guide inside at their door step every month.

Check our work on : www.theboxedart.com www.instagram.com/theboxedart/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490224/Acrylic_Painting_Kit_Boxed_art.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485021/The_Boxed_Art_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Both sides to make closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors will hear closing arguments on Monday before they begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floyd in last years arrest was murder.Prosecutors have told the ju...

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021