Left Menu

Stressful to be first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar: 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung

Minari star Youn Yuh-Jung says it is very stressful to be the first South Korean actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards.The veteran star, one of the biggest names in the South Korean cinema, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role as grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chungs Best Picture nominee Minari, a story that revolves around South Korean immigrants searching for their own American dream in rural Arkansas.When Deadline asked what its like to be the first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar, the 73-year-old actor said, Very stressful.I was just very happy being nominated.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:23 IST
Stressful to be first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar: 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung

''Minari'' star Youn Yuh-Jung says it is ''very stressful'' to be the first South Korean actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards.

The veteran star, one of the biggest names in the South Korean cinema, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role as grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung's Best Picture nominee ''Minari'', a story that revolves around South Korean immigrants searching for their own American dream in rural Arkansas.

When Deadline asked what it’s like to be the first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar, the 73-year-old actor said, ''Very stressful''.

''I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar. People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it's very stressful.'' Youn won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at both the BAFTA awards and Screen Ators Guild Awards, which strengthen's her chances at the Oscars later this month.

The ator is competing against Maria Bakalova for ''Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'', Glenn Close for ''Hillbilly Elegy'', Olivia Colman for ''The Father'', and Amanda Seyfried for ''Mank''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Both sides to make closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors will hear closing arguments on Monday before they begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floyd in last years arrest was murder.Prosecutors have told the ju...

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021